STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a “suspicious” destroyed a major attraction at a popular Sterling farm Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at Davis Farmland early Tuesday morning found the farm’s Twin Turbo Slide — part of its well-known Mega Maze — was engulfed in flames.

“It went so fast, it was like a bomb went off,” said farm owner Larry Davis.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the slide is destroyed, Davis said. He said the fire will be a major setback to the farm as it works to open the maze in September.

“We thought we had everything planned out … now with this, this is going to be a total loss,” Davis said. “Fortunately it was the structure that was devastated and nothing else.”

Officials said the blaze was “suspicious” and arson investigators are examining the scene of the fire.

