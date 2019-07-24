‘Like a feather’: Whipping wind from tornado lifts boats off stands at Cape Cod marina

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Wind gusts of more than 110 mph lifted boats off of their stands at a marina in West Dennis on Tuesday as an EF-1 tornado touched down in Harwich and Yarmouth, leaving a widespread trail of destruction in the area.

In his nearly two decades at Bass River Marina, Kevin Packard says he’s never seen a boat move on the stands.

“They just lifted right up off the stands, like a feather,” said Packard, who recorded video as he looked on in shock. “It was mind-boggling. I’ve been in this business for 19 years. I’ve never seen it happen.”

RELATED: Cleanup underway, future murky after tornado rips roof off Cape Cod hotel

About a dozen boats, some of which were new and up for sale, were damaged during the rare weather event.

“We’re just trying to get things back together,” said Joe Tierney, general manager of the marina. “Just trying to get the boats all secured so they’re not in trouble.”

A crane was called in to lift the displaced boats back up onto the stands.

Packard and Tierney say they have never seen wind as strong as Tuesday’s destructive gusts.

Power has not yet been restored at the marina.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)