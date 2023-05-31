MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Marlboro on Tuesday night that left a home seriously damaged.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Ash Street found a car against the home.

Video from the scene showed significant damage to the side of the house.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash said the driver suffered a medical emergency.

“Must have hit the side of the house and took out a section of the kitchen,” said Rich Anzalone, who was in his living room at the time of the crash and added this isn’t the first time the house has been hit by a vehicle.

“A big screech, it was like a freight train is what it sounded like,” he said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

