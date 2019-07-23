‘Like a freight train’: Popular hotel severely damaged as tornado lashes Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular hotel was severely damaged after a powerful tornado packing 80-plus mph winds lashed parts of Cape Cod on Tuesday.

Megan McGuire, who was staying at the Cape Sands Inn when the tornado touched down just after 12 p.m., captured video of parts of the hotel that were totally blown away.

“My mom and I were just sitting in our rooms,” she said. “Everything darkened, we closed the curtains, we went down between the two beds and put pillows over our heads. For a brief moment, we heard something that sounded like a freight train.”

When everything suddenly lightened outside, McGuire says she walked outside noticed that part of the hotel’s roof had been ripped off.

“All of the guardrails on the decks were pushed back toward the building. It was pretty scary,” she added.

McGuire says she has never seen anything so shocking in the 24 years that she’s been vacationing on the Cape.

“Looking out afterward, my mom and I were like, we just survived a tornado,” she said.

More than 14,000 Bay State residents were without power in the area after the storm rolled through.

@MattNBCBoston Cape Sands Inn was hit by something. We were staying for a short vacation. My mother and I are fortunately okay. pic.twitter.com/s4VVZ1Jk4W — Megan McGuire (@MegMarieMcGuire) July 23, 2019

