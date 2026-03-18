WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car crashed into a Wareham house Wednesday morning at the Great Hill Estates Trailer Park.

The homeowners, Peter and Kathy Prime, were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Kathy said she was walking to her kitchen to make tea when the car came crashing into her home. Both Kathy and Peter weren’t injured.

“Kinda like a frieght train,” Kathy said. “It took cabinets, it took everything out. Sent my refrigerator out the side of the house.”

The driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Officials say the driver lost control.

“I went to go check on the driver because I didn’t see movement, the car was still running.” Kathy said.

“Our concerns were, she was still in the car trapped,” Assistant Wareham Fire Chief Mark Rogers said. “That’s what the first report was, and that people were still in the house. Within the first five minutes, we had it all rectified.”

The damage was extensive, but Kathy and Peter are counting their lucky stars to have not been hurt.

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