‘Like a gunshot’: Storm sends tree crashing through Wakefield family room

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The heavy storms that blew through Massachusetts Sunday afternoon snapped off a tree and smashed it into a Wakefield family’s home, the homeowner said.

Steve Molis said the giant tree came through the wall just moments after the family had fled to the basement.

“It was almost like a gunshot, there was this immediate crack that went through the entire house,” Molis said. “As I went up to the family room and opened the door, there was this [tree] coming right through the family room, rain pouring down like there wasn’t even a roof there.”

Molis said he was grateful no one was hurt, but he didn’t enjoy breaking the news to his family.

“I went down the basement and gave my wife the bad news that our family room was gone,” Molis said.

