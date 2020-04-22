‘Like a horror movie’: Witness recalls shocking moments after bicyclist struck, killed by tractor-trailer in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who witnessed the massive emergency response to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a tractor-trailer in Boston on Wednesday said the frantic scene looked “like a horror movie.”

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues around 9 a.m. found one person dead on the ground next to a mangled bicycle, according to Boston police.

The driver of the truck that reportedly hit the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Tracy Simard recalled hearing screams and the terrifying moment when she rushed over to the victim.

“A bunch of BMC workers came running out of the hospital and I ran across with them, and I saw a guy and a bike laying on the ground. It was very graphic,” Simard said. “My heart’s pounding. I’m shaking. I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life. It was like a horror movie.”

It’s not clear if charges have been filed against the truck driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

