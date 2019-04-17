NAPA, Calif. (WHDH) — A car barreling towards a restaurant in California nearly hit a mother and her two young children Monday.

A surveillance camera outside of Villa Corona Cocina Mexicana in Napa captured the family walking out of the restaurant as the car zoomed by them, sending tables, chairs, pots and pillars flying.

Vivian Saldivar, an employee for the past 13 years, witnessed the terrifying scene.

“What I saw yesterday, was like a movie scene. I’ve never seen anything like that in front of me,” she said. “It’s incredible how they are alive.”

The car ended up crashing into a cement privacy wall between the restaurant and a house.

The people who live there say their dogs were in the backyard but are OK.

The driver and the young girl were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Napa police say they believe the driver lost control and no charges were filed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)