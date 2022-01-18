BOSTON (WHDH) – Police used a bean bag round to subdue a knife-wielding man who was threatening people in Boston’s Back Bay section following a wild foot chase on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to harm people in the area of Massachusetts and Huntington avenues around 1:30 p.m. chased after the suspect, fired a bean bag round at him, and subdued him, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect and one police officer were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cellphone video taken at the scene by an onlooker showed a large crowd of officers chasing the suspect down Huntington Avenue before they ultimately caught up to him and disarmed him.

“It felt like a movie,” one witness said. “I texted my friend and I said, ‘I feel like I’m watching a movie scene in real life.’”

The area has been sealed off with yellow crime scene tape and detectives are working to collect evidence.

There were no other reported injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

