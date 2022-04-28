MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Malden police nabbed a man they say tried to steal an Amazon truck Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Main Street and Bickford Road around lunchtime for reports of the carjacking, according to police.

“I’m like, what the heck is going on here,” said that delivery driver who identified himself as Jose. “Then I am like, alright, I need to call 911.”

Police said the 42-year-old Somerville man, identified as Michael Cunha, tried stealing the package-filled van before getting out and chasing Jose down the street. When Cunha began beating on the driver, several good Samaritans who own businesses in the area jumped into action.

“I saw the Amazon guy running down going, ‘That’s a thief! That’s a thief,'” one man said. “Then he runs that way, they come from the other side and just run back to this side and I just got him. He went under my leg and I caught him.”

Jose said the whole ordeal felt like a Netflix special.

“There was a guy who tried to restrain him but that wasn’t working. This guy was slippery and then from there he just bolted behind this house,” said Jose.

Cunha managed to slip away for a brief time and dump some of his clothes in a nearby backyard but he was taken into custody a short time later without incident. Officers said he did have a knife on him but dropped it immediately.

No injuries were reported.

“Amazingly no one was hurt — other than maybe some egos,” Lieutenant Powell said. “But, other than that, no serious injuries.”

Cunha is due to appear in court on Friday. Jose said he is ready to get back to work.

“Thankfully there was two other people there with me,” he said. “Otherwise I’d be by myself.”

This is part of the surveillance video showing the team effort it took to help catch this man. @7News ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mvCofJ0msN — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 28, 2022

The incident remains under investigation.

