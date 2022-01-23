MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver flipped his car off the road in front of a Marshfield home Saturday morning, but was not seriously hurt, officials said.

Surveillance footage from the house shows the car flying into the air at 2 a.m., hitting two trees before flipping upside down and crashing into the road. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

Homeowner Josimar Fernandes said the car went at least 12 feet into the air, and parts of the car are still scattered around the yard.

“It’s like a nightmare. You don’t believe that happened,” Fernandes said. “You see the movies, not in real life do you see things like that. I thought I’d never see anything like that.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)