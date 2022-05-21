Police are searching for a man who allegedly waved a sword at a woman during a road rage incident in Rhode Island.

Alexa D’Anella said she was driving in North Providence when a man cut her off and blocked her in, and then came up to the window with a sword and demanded she get out of the car.

“I saw a sword the size of a watermelon cutter, like a Ninja Turtle. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a lot more serious'” D’Anella said. “He was very vicious at the window. There was foam coming out of his mouth, yelling for us to get out of the car.”

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the incident.



