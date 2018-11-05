‘Like an earthquake’: 2 injured, 1 critically in Allston facade collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - Building inspectors are set to return to an Allston restaurant after a crumbling collapse sent two people to the hospital Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported building collapse at 75-85 Harvard Ave. around 3 p.m. found the front facade of the Common Ground had collapsed, according to police.

Two people injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital, including one woman who was in critical condition.

Everyone who was inside the building at the time was safely evacuated.

“It was like an earthquake,” witness Bob O’Guin said. “The whole thing just fell down.”

Crews stabilized the building but are still trying to figure out what exactly caused the collapse.

“It was all cosmetic on the top,” Commissioner of Inspectional Services Buddy Christopher said. “It was the softness in the facias but we have to see how far that collapse caused damage to the primary structure of the building.”

The incident caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Tech Rescue response to 85 Harvard Ave. Brighton at approx. 2:56 PM for a building collapse. This is a 1 story commercial building that the front facade has collapsed on to the sidewalk. 2 injuries confirmed by @BOSTON_EMS . All occupants safely evacuated. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/RmH8Y8QHnW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Address for this incident has been updated to 75-85 Harvard Ave. Brighton. Heavy traffic in the area. @ISDBoston notified. pic.twitter.com/ur6BuwFgvZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Deputy McNeil briefs the media at 75-85 Harvard Ave. 2 civilians injured & transported by @BOSTON_EMS . Approx. $500,000 in damages. BFD & @bostonpolice will remain on scene while @ISDBoston determines the structural integrity of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/7yUEOWZjiO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Debris covering the sidewalk after a building collapse in #Allston yesterday afternoon @7News pic.twitter.com/e6sGM9EAzi — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) November 5, 2018

