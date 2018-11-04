‘Like an earthquake’: 2 injured, 1 critically in Brighton facade collapse

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were injured, one critically, when the front facade of a building in Brighton collapsed onto the sidewalk on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported building collapse at 75-85 Harvard Ave. around 3 p.m. found that the front facade of a one-story commercial building had collapsed, according to police.

Two people injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital.

Everyone who was inside the building at the time was safely evacuated.

“It was like an earthquake,” witness Bob O’Guin said. “The whole thing just fell down.”

The incident caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Representatives of the city’s Inspectional Services Department have responded to the scene and are evaluating the building’s structural integrity.

No additional information was immediately available.

Tech Rescue response to 85 Harvard Ave. Brighton at approx. 2:56 PM for a building collapse. This is a 1 story commercial building that the front facade has collapsed on to the sidewalk. 2 injuries confirmed by @BOSTON_EMS . All occupants safely evacuated. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/RmH8Y8QHnW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Address for this incident has been updated to 75-85 Harvard Ave. Brighton. Heavy traffic in the area. @ISDBoston notified. pic.twitter.com/ur6BuwFgvZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Deputy McNeil briefs the media at 75-85 Harvard Ave. 2 civilians injured & transported by @BOSTON_EMS . Approx. $500,000 in damages. BFD & @bostonpolice will remain on scene while @ISDBoston determines the structural integrity of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/7yUEOWZjiO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)