‘Like an earthquake’: Tree removal crane overturns in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was injured Thursday when a massive tree removal crane overturned in a yard in Westford.

Police and firefighters responded to 6 Sawmill Drive after receiving word that a large tree removal crane had tipped over.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the crane toppled across the front lawn and a giant tree that had fallen onto a truck.

The owner of the home said she hired the company to remove nine trees on her property.

She and her 17-year-old son were home at the time and had just walked outside when the crane tipped over.

“It was scary,” said the homeowner, Luciana Roque. “When it hit the ground, it was like an earthquake. Everybody was running around and screaming, ‘Don’t go this way, don’t go that way.'”

Another crane was brought in to try and remove the fallen crane.

The cause remains under investigation.

