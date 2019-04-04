‘Like an explosion’: Elderly driver crashes SUV through front door of Mansfield bakery

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Mansfield police are investigating after an elderly woman crashed through the front door of a bakery on Thursday.

Crews responding to White’s Bakery and Cafe on School Street about 1:30 p.m. found a Toyota SUV resting completely inside the business, an obliterated entranceway, and debris scattered everywhere.

Wesley Jamieson, who witnessed the crash, said the impact sounded like an explosion.

“Like an explosion, like a bang,” he told 7News. “I kind of shook it off but then some other people were like ‘a car just went through the front of White’s!'”

About eight people, including multiple customers, were in the bakery when it was rammed by the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

“As the car came through the building, it veered towards the right, and away from any customers and staff,” Mansfield Dep. Fire Chief Jim Puleo said. “We’re lucky.”

Most of the baked goods emerged unscathed but the bakery will likely remain closed until at least Friday.

The wrecked SUV has since been towed away. Crews are working to patch up the gaping hole at the front of the bakery.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Just after 1pm this afternoon Mansfield Co's responded to Whites Bakery at 321 School St for reports of a vehicle into a building. On arrival, Co's found a vehicle well into the building. There were no injuries and the accident is under investigation by @MansfieldMAPD pic.twitter.com/a13HLNyKme — Mansfield Fire Department (@MansfieldFireMA) April 4, 2019

