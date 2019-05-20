‘Like an explosion’: Westborough lightning strike downs trees, breaks windows

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike downed several trees and blasted out windows in two Westborough homes on Sunday.

“It sounded like an explosion of some sort,” said homeowner Lowell Ackerman. “It sounded like a big clap of thunder, sounded like it was coming from the back of the house, but it was actually coming from back here.”

Home surveillance video shows the moment lightning struck outside the homes on Hundreds Road about 3 a.m.

Two families were scared out of bed when the lightning split several trees, sending large pieces shooting through the air and onto the back porch of the house next door.

“We don’t even have power, so it’s hard to know actually within the house. I know my computer was fried, but I don’t know what else is functional at this time,” Ackerman said. “The fire department did a very thorough evaluation.”

Firefighters believe the lightning may have struck the cable box in front of the house, traveled underground to the trees in the back yard, or hit the backyard directly.

Ackerman said he’s just happy no one was injured.

“No, we didn’t get any sleep after that, but we did sleep until that time,” he said. “I think it’s going to take a while to get it all cleaned up. We’ll get it all cleaned up.”

