BOSTON (WHDH) - Families soaked up the spray at splash pads in Boston Sunday as they tried to stay out of the sun while temperatures climbed into the 90s.

“It was burning hot, it was like cooking a scrambled egg,” one child said.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city over the weekend and city officials opened 15 cooling centers, as well as the splash pads — which attracted people from out of town as well.

“We live in Andover and it was a lot hotter up there, so we decided to come down to Boston to beat the heat,” said Ileana Basserman.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)