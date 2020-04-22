Like father like son: 2 health care providers keeping coronavirus efforts in the family

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two health care providers battling the coronavirus on the front lines are keeping the fight in the family.

Dr. Gregg Miller, a radiologist and his 19-year-old son Julian, a senior at Xaverian Brother’s High School are working side-by-side at Boston Hope, a thousand-bed field hospital set up inside Boston’s Convention and Exhibition Center.

“Oh, I am never going to forget this,” Dr. Miller said.

Dr. Miller said there are more than 150 patients in the hospital this week — many of whom are elderly and require oxygen.

These patients are well enough to have left regular hospitals but still need consistent monitoring.

“Patients come in varying stages of recovery from COVID,” Dr. Miller said. “Some demand even critical care level unit of service.”

Julian stays clear of the patients by prepping rooms and organizing supplies.

His dad gets right in throws of it with patients.

His specialty is MRIs and X-Rays, so he’s flexing some new medical muscles.

His wife, Julian’s mother, was none too thrilled about the idea at first.

“She’s definitely worried as any mother would be,” Julian said. “She also understands that this is a good opportunity for both me and my dad to help out and also learn from the experience.”

Both father and son traveled to Haiti for a service project years ago and now they are happy to help out and give back at home.

“It’s been a good experience, more so than the risk is, so it’s definitely worth it,” Julian said.

Dr. Miller said this is a team effort. He is just one of several dozen of his colleagues at Atrius Health Care also volunteering to treat patients.

According to him, it is the nurses in particular who are showing their true dedication and tirelessness.

“We rely on each other to provide the best care for these patients as possible,” Dr. Miller said.

So what’s next? Is Julian now determined to be a doctor just like his dad? Not so fast he said.

“I will say it gives me a new appreciation for what my dad does and what other nurses and doctors do,” he said. “Really seeing behind the scenes.”

“I’m really proud to be working alongside my son,” Dr. Miller said.

That work continues through a major surge this week — including an overnight shift on Thursday.

