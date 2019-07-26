‘Like Frankenstein’: Woman’s head sewn onto man found next to buckets of body parts

(WHDH) — The FBI says a woman’s head that was sewn onto a man’s body “like Frankenstein,” a cooler stuffed full of genitals, and buckets upon buckets of various body parts were found at a scientific donation center in 2014, according to a newly filed lawsuit.

Agents investigating the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts raided the Biological Resource Center in Phoenix and made the horrifying discovery, the Arizona Republic reports.

The grim details from inside the facility were detailed in a lawsuit filed by dozens of people who donated the bodies of deceased family members thinking they were going to be used by for scientific research.

FBI agent Mark Cwynar testified that he saw a number of “unsettling scenes” in the facility, including body parts that were strewn about and piled on top of each other with no way of knowing whom they belonged to.

Cwynar also said he saw a “cooler filled with male genitalia,” “buckets filled with heads, arms, and legs,” “torsos with limbs removed,” and “steel freezers with frozen body parts inside.”

Agents reportedly found a small woman’s head sewn onto a large man’s torso that was pinned to a wall “like Frankenstein.”

The lawsuit alleges Biological Resource Center sold the body parts for profit instead of conducting the research as promised.

A price list included in the lawsuit indicates bodies with no heads were being sold for $2,900, torsos with a head for $2,400, legs for $1,100, a spine for $950, and feet for $450, among an array of other options.

Prosecutors say the families who donated the bodies of loved ones were misled.

The case is slated to go to trial in October.

