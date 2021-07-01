SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after severe storms left behind a path of destruction across the Granite State on Wednesday.

Crews worked to remove a large tree that crashed down onto the garage of a house on Dustin Road in Salem, New Hampsire, on Wednesday evening.

“I was stunned, I was shocked. I really felt like I was in the Wizard of Oz or something,” said homeowner Marita Mackinnon-Larosa.

Chippers worked overtime on Thursday as workers raced to clean up the mess the storms left behind, while utility workers and police worked to replace poles that snapped in half during the height of the storm.

“It was like a hurricane,” said neighbor Larry Thibodeau. “It wasn’t predicted. They said heavy storms are coming across the state, but nothing of this caliber.”

Residents in Nashua, New Hampshire experienced nonstop downpours, while those in Atkinson, N.H. saw trees knocked down onto a road.

Debris was also sent onto cars and porches in Rindge, N.H.

“It was just really, really windy and crazy,” Rindge resident Lisa Savard said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it before. My son thought it was a tornado.”

Mackinnon-Larosa is trying to keep a positive attitude, saying she is grateful that no one was injured when the tree fell onto her house.

“Luckily we’re okay, we weren’t in the garage, nothing like that,” she said.

Residents and crews are continuing to batten down the hatches as more storms approach the region.

