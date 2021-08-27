STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - New parents Jacqui Webb and Paul Norden are beaming with pride after welcoming their first child, Ella, together earlier this month.

“It’s just like pure joy,” Webb said.

The Stoneham couple’s decision to become parents was originally put on hold after they were injured during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.

‘We definitely always wanted it,” said Norden. “Between our injuries and other stuff it took a little longer.”

Norden lost his right leg when one of the bombs went off at the marathon’s finish line and Webb suffered severe burns and critical injuries. Both spent weeks recovering in the hospital.

The couple says they are excited to teach their child to ride a bike and all of the typical things parents teach their children, experiences they weren’t always sure they would get to have.

“We are fortunate we both went through it, so you understand the good days and bad days when someone else may not,” Webb said.

Things came full circle when a nurse who had treated Webb after the bombing helped welcome baby Ella into the world at Tufts Medical Center.

“When we got up there, she was the first face that greeted us. You go through so much and just understand,” said Webb.

The experience has given Webb a unique perspective on life and a lesson, a lesson that Ella will grow up with.

“Striving for perfection is unnecessary, you do the best you can and go on with life,” Webb said. “We understand life changes in the blink of an eye, so I think we will raise her to enjoy every minute.”

