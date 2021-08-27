(WHDH) — A woman who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 recently returned home after being discharged and found her husband dead from the virus.

“It was like walking into a horror film,” Steadman said as she recalled the moment she found her husband dead. “I wish I had never seen him like that because I can’t get that picture out of my head.”

Lisa Steadman, of Polk County, Florida, told WTVT-TV that she thought she was going to die in the hospital as she battled the virus but she ultimately overcame her health complications and was deemed OK to return home.

Steadman told the news outlet that her husband, Ron, had been diagnosed with COVID after visiting a walk-in clinic days earlier and that he was sent home with medication to recuperate.

During a call from her hospital room, Steadman says her husband told her that his cell phone was not holding a charge.

“They say he died of COVID-related problems because they know he had COVID,” Steadman said. “They don’t know if he had a heart attack from COVID or if he had an embolism.”

The couple had not been vaccinated but Steadman says she now plans to get the shot.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)