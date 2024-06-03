Our nice stretch of dry weather will come to an end late this week.

Still, for the rest of your Monday, it will continue to be a beautiful day with bright skies. Evening temperatures will cool into the 70s and 60s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. It’ll be another nice night to leave the windows open.

Tuesday, we’ll start with a few clouds and end the day partly sunny. Highs will be warm, but not as warm as the last few days. Expect highs in the mid to the upper 70s with dew points in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a similar day with warmer highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will feel a bit stickier outside with dew points nearing 60 degrees.

Thursday is when we’re expecting the likely rain and a couple of thunderstorms. It’s still early, but rain chances start as soon as the morning and peak in the afternoon and evening. Highs will cool to the low to mid 70s, however it will feel extremely humid outside.

We aren’t quite done with the rain chances just yet after that. An area of low pressure will meander around for the rest of the weekend, bringing chances for some isolated showers Friday into Sunday.