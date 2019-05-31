MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WHDH) — Lil Nas X burst through the doors of an elementary school in Ohio, leaving fifth-grade students screeching in delight.

The rapper known for his hit single “Old Town Road” surprised the students at Lander Elementary School after a video posted last week of the students singing his song during a talent show went viral.

Students immediately began singing every word with Lil Nas X as soon as the music turned on in the gymnasium.

He later walked around the school greeting students and taking pictures with them.

