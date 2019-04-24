Lime holds scooter demo at City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians took some new scooters out for a spin Wednesday at City Hall.

Lime held a demo of their newest model.

Riders were able to test their scooter skills on a course set up on the plaza.

Lime says they’re excited to be expanding into Boston.

“We’re thrilled to be operating in Brookline right now, and we’re obviously here in City Hall Plaza in Boston, working to bring our scooters into the greater region as soon as we can,” said Lime’s Director of Northeast Expansion Scott Mullen.

As of right now, Lime is operating in Brookline but plans on expanding into Boston as soon as it gets the OK.

