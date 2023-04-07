REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Award-winning actor, singer, songwriter and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda recently gave a surprise shout-out to students in Revere High School’s drama club ahead of their upcoming performances of “In the Heights.”

Miranda wrote and starred in the musical years before his Broadway hit “Hamilton” took the stage.

He shared a video message for students in Revere, who watched in awe as Miranda sang the intro to the show’s titular song “In the Heights.”

“Hey Revere, good morning,” he rapped at the end of his message.

The drama club at Revere High School is getting ready to debut its own version of “In the Heights” next week, marking the school’s first musical in 30 years.

“Break a leg, mucha mierda on your show,” Miranda said to students. “Congratulations! Remember to be a community every second you’re on that stage.”

The students’ theater teacher said she chose “In the Heights” for this production because the musical focuses on a Hispanic community in New York and because the majority of Revere High’s students are Hispanic.

“You can feel that vulnerability and sense of camaraderie, and that was my goal in creating and picking this show in the first place,” Drama Teacher Kristina Menissian said.

“I knew it was more palatable,” she continued. “It’s hip-hop music. It’s representation of them.”

Students began auditioning for the musical in November. They’ve been rehearsing ever since.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Menissian said Miranda’s message has made the students feel seen and feel that their hard work has paid off.

“It’s just been great,” she said. “They feel seen by someone of this caliber, and not only that, but the writer of the very show that they’re doing.”

“So, it was really special to share with them,” she continued.

“In the Heights” follows characters in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The show won multiple Tony awards and was adapted into a movie released in 2021.

Revere High School’s production of “In the Heights” will run on April 12 and 13.

Tickets for the shows were still available as of Friday.

