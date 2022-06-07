LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lincoln are asking for help as they investigate claims that a man exposed himself in Minuteman Trail on Sunday.

According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, he was wearing a dark green tank top and shorts.

He is described as being a white man in his forties who has balding strawberry blond curls. He is said to be about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 260 pounds

No further details were released.

On 6-5-22 at approx 8:15am,a white male, balding, curly strawberry blonde hair,wearing a dark green tank top and shorts, in his mid 40’s, 6’1”, 260lbs,stocky build,had exposed himself to others on the Minuteman Trail by Rte 2A.Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call LPD pic.twitter.com/IPZ7rsy8s3 — Lincoln MA Police (@LincolnMAPolice) June 8, 2022

