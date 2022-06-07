LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lincoln are asking for help as they investigate claims that a man exposed himself in Minuteman Trail on Sunday.
According to a post on the department’s Twitter page, he was wearing a dark green tank top and shorts.
He is described as being a white man in his forties who has balding strawberry blond curls. He is said to be about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 260 pounds
No further details were released.
