LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lincoln police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing teenager.
McKenna Loveless, 16, was reported missing from the Hanscom Air Force Base on Saturday, according to police.
Loveless was last seen at the Newton CVS on Route 9 around 2 p.m. and police say she may be in the Bedford area.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-259-8113.
