LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lincoln police chief has been arrested and is charged with domestic assault, according to court documents.

Investigators say Chief Sean Kennedy was arrested in Westwood this weekend after an argument inside his home with one person injured.

Kennedy was arraigned Monday morning.

In a statement, the town administrator said in part, “On Saturday, May 10, the Westwood police department advised us that they placed our chief of police under arrest for an off-duty incident, taking place at his residence… The town takes any such allegations very seriously, and consistent with town police, has placed the chief on administrative leave.”

