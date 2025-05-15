LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lincoln police chief Sean Kennedy’s certification was suspended following a recent arrest and domestic assault charge.

The state’s POST commission announced Kennedy’s suspension order on Wednesday.

Court documents show Kennedy was arrested by Westwood police last weekend following an argument in his home; he was arraigned on Monday.

Town officials said he was also placed on administrative leave.

In a statement, the town administrator said, in part, “On Saturday, May 10, the Westwood police department advised us that they placed our chief of police under arrest for an off-duty incident, taking place at his residence… The town takes any such allegations very seriously, and consistent with town police, has placed the chief on administrative leave.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)