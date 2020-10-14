Lincoln police dispatcher arrested on child porn charge

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lincoln police dispatcher was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge, according to the department.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations took Spencer Hughes into custody on one count of possessing child pornography, according to a release issued by Police Chief Kevin Kennedy.

Hughes has been placed on administrative leave without pay and the town is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

No further information was made available.

