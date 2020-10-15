Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant in South Boston shut down for deep cleaning, potential virus exposure

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant in South Boston shut its doors on Thursday to conduct deep cleaning after a member of its staff was potentially exposed to positive COVID-19 tests, the restaurant said.

The decision was made to close on Thursday “out of an abundance of caution for team members” and guests, a post on social media said.

“While closed we will be following all state and CDC guidelines and protocols,” the restaurant said. “Additionally, we will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant as well as providing COVID testing to our staff members,” the restaurant said.

The restaurant said safety continues to be its number one priority and it is looking forward to serving its guests once it reopens.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)