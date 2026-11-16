PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy could learn Monday if she will be put on trial again for the murders of her three children.

Last week, Judge William Sullivan denied her defense team’s request that the case be dismissed on double jeopardy grounds.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said earlier this month that he was waiting for more information before deciding whether to retry the case.

“There’s all sorts of things we’re waiting on, including judicial decisions,” Cruz said. “So we will take all the information, then make a very methodical determination as to wat we are going to do.”

Clancy is accused of killing her three children at her family’s Duxbury home in January of 2023.

The defense team argued the 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse was overmedicated and suffering from post-partum psychosis at the time and should not be held criminally responsible.

The judge declared a mistrial in September when the jury said they were deadlocked 11-1.

During the last hearing defense attorney Kevin reddington sparred with Sullivan over a motion to preserve evidence related to the holdout juror, Michael Desronvil.

That juror has gone public, but the judge doesn’t want him named to respect his privacy.

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