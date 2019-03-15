Lindt looking into expansion of New Hampshire factory

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — Lindt Chocolate is looking to a 100,000 square-foot addition and a parking garage at its factory in New Hampshire.

Seacoastonline.com reports that could bring an additional 200-plus jobs to its factory in Stratham.

Town Planner Tavis Austin said Lindt submitted a preliminary application.

He said it would need a site plan review by the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment granting a height variance for the proposed structures.

Austin said the planning board would wait until the state Transportation Department conducts a traffic report on the entrance to the industrial park before making any decision on Lindt’s application.

He said potential upgrades to the entrance might include the installation of additional turning lanes or other measures.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)