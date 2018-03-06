Line crews race to restore power before midweek nor’easter hits

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - It’s a race against time for line crews who are trying to restore power before another nor’easter hits.

Many in Scituate are among those waiting, entering their fifth day without power.

As of Tuesday morning, about 20,000 customers across the Bay State are dealing with power outages.

Generators are supplying the only source of light and heat for some.

Line crews working in Plympton are dealing with downed wires and downed tree’s, similar to the scene in Norwell.

A hardware store in Pembroke is open, but without power, employees have to open the doors by hand and use their own merchandise to guide their customers around.

“We’re fully stocked up. We got gas cans, hurricane lamps, batteries, flashlights,” said store manager Len Trafficante.

Crews are also battling floods in Marshfield.

