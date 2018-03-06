Line crews race to restore power, flooding still a concern as second nor’easter approaches

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - It’s a race against time for line crews who are trying to restore power before another nor’easter hits. For some, flooding is still a major concern.

Many in Scituate are among those waiting, entering their fifth day without power.

As of Tuesday morning, about 20,000 customers across the Bay State are dealing with power outages. Generators are supplying the only source of light and heat for some.

Line crews working in Plympton are dealing with downed wires and downed tree’s, similar to the scene in Norwell.

A hardware store in Pembroke is open, but without power, employees have to open the doors by hand and use their own merchandise to guide their customers around.

“We’re fully stocked up. We got gas cans, hurricane lamps, batteries, flashlights,” said store manager Len Trafficante.

Flooding is still a major problem in Marshfield. The seawall was damaged and ocean water battered many homes. Many areas in the town are still underwater.

The seawall is under repair, but a second nor’easter will put it’s durability to the test. High winds and heavy rain could cause more problems on Wednesday into Thursday.

Some residents say all they can do is “hope and pray” that this second round of weather is not as destructive and the waves are not as fierce.

