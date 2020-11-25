Line of people hoping to buy turkey from Methuen farm stretches down street

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - People waited in a line that stretched down the street to get their turkey from Raymond’s Turkey Farm in Methuen on Wednesday.

The line started building around 6 a.m., stretching from the parking lot and down the roadway.

“I think this is a bit of a surprise,” employee Kim Ellis said. “I think we were expecting it to be a little slower than it has been.”

She added that the scene is unique this year because of COVID-19.

“Most of the time we have more people inside the store at a time; now we can only have six at a time and I think the line has just gotten longer and longer, with the restrictions we have and with social distancing it looks even longer,” Ellis explained.

Many people told 7NEWS that the line on Tuesday was just as long, if not longer.

“We actually came yesterday and saw a longer line and gave up and decided to come earlier today,” one customer said.

Raymond’s Turkey Farm says that the only birds they have left that have not been pre-ordered are 30 pounds and up.

