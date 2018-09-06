(WHDH) — A lion in a Crimea safari park got up close and personal with a tour group when he decided to jump into their open car.

The lion climbed onto the vehicle seemingly looking for attention from Oleg Zubkov, the owner of the park and a lion tamer, who was in the driver’s seat.

The feline then began to jump over several uneasy tourists while rubbing his face over a few passengers.

This comes after a woman was reportedly mauled by a different lion at the same park.

