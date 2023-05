BOSTON (WHDH) - A lion was seen interacting with several children at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

The lion was seen pawing at the glass when the kids put their hands up as a way to offer some high fives.

Even with the big cat so close, the kids were all smiles.

