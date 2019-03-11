Lions sign WR Danny Amendola to fill Golden Tate’s old role

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed Danny Amendola, giving them a slot receiver they missed after trading Golden Tate to Philadelphia last season.

Detroit made the move Monday to add another former New England Patriot to the organization. The Lions are led by general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, both of whom worked for the Patriots.

Amendola had 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown last season with the Miami Dolphins after playing for New England from 2013-17 and winning two Super Bowls. The undrafted player from Texas Tech made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 and spent his first three years in the league with them.

The 33-year-old Amendola has 485 career receptions for 4,684 yards with 20 touchdowns.

