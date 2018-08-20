Liquor store facade collapses in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to a popular liquor store in Quincy Monday night after the building’s facade collapsed to the ground.

Officers responding to Atlas Liquors on Adams Street for a report of a building collapse about 5:30 p.m. found a massive sign that had become detached from the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Minor traffic delays are expected in the area.

No additional details were available.

The facade of #AtlasLiquors on Adams St. No injuries. Expect minor delays in area. Street is passable. pic.twitter.com/Wk8ce9x6cL — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) August 20, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)