Liquor store facade collapses in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to a popular liquor store in Quincy Monday night after the building’s facade collapsed to the ground.
Officers responding to Atlas Liquors on Adams Street for a report of a building collapse about 5:30 p.m. found a massive sign that had become detached from the roof.
No injuries were reported.
Minor traffic delays are expected in the area.
No additional details were available.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)