TULSA, OK (WHDH) — Two clerks at an Oklahoma liquor store fought back when an armed robber tried to attack them.

Surveillance video captured a violent scene as the suspect approached the clerks.

Police said the suspect walked into the store with a shotgun, demanding money.

Each time he turned, the woman behind the counter can be seen reaching for the gun.

“We’re not gonna be victims, so we grabbed our guns because we’re always packing,” the store owner said.

After the suspect left, the two women finally got a hold of their guns. The suspect came back and the owner opened fire.

The family said it was their own guns that saved their lives, a situation that could have turned deadly without their training.

The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he may be connected to ten other robberies in the area.

