BOSTON (WHDH) - Road closures and parking bans are being implemented throughout the city as runners and spectators gather for the Boston Marathon.
The races are slated to begin at 9:02 a.m. with the men’s wheelchair heat, followed by the women’s’ wheelchair heat at 9:04 a.m., the elite women’s heat at 9:32 a.m. and the elite men’s heat at 10 a.m.
The marathon begins in Hopkinton and finishes on Boylston Street in Boston.
List of city road closures:
- 3:30 a.m.: Berkeley Street, between St. James Avenue and Newbury Street, and Boylston Street, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street
- 5 a.m.: Charles Street and Boylston Street, next to the Boston Common and Public Garden
- 6 a.m.: Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street
- 8 a.m.: Streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22
- 8 a.m.: Streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area
- 8:30 a.m.: Streets in the Brighton area leading to the route
Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 p.m., while all other streets are slated to reopen around 7 p.m.
Dozens of parking restriction and bans are also in effect for race day. Click here for the full list.
