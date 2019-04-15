BOSTON (WHDH) - Road closures and parking bans are being implemented throughout the city as runners and spectators gather for the Boston Marathon.

The races began at 9:02 a.m. with the men’s wheelchair heat, followed by the women’s’ wheelchair heat at 9:04 a.m., the elite women’s heat at 9:32 a.m. and the elite men’s heat at 10 a.m.

The marathon starts in Hopkinton and finishes on Boylston Street in Boston.

List of city road closures:

3:30 a.m.: Berkeley Street, between St. James Avenue and Newbury Street, and Boylston Street, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

5 a.m.: Charles Street and Boylston Street, next to the Boston Common and Public Garden

6 a.m.: Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street

8 a.m.: Streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22

8 a.m.: Streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area

8:30 a.m.: Streets in the Brighton area leading to the route

Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 p.m., while all other streets are slated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Dozens of parking restriction and bans are also in effect for race day. Click here for the full list.

List of street closures by the hour plus MBTA info #7News pic.twitter.com/Eov9tyVTOO — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) April 15, 2019

