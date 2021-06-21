Consumers can score major deals over the next two days with Amazon’s Prime Day.

About 2 million deals are available for Prime members in 20 countries on Monday and Tuesday.

Those deals include:

Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo. Smart Home : Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 rd Gen Echo Dot and 30% on select smart home devices from TP Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more.

: Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 Gen Echo Dot and 30% on select smart home devices from TP Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more. Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99).

Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99). Small Business : Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall.

: Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall. Amazon Handmade: Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co.

Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot.

Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot. Fashion: Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands.

Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands. Beauty and Wellness: Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.

Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit. Baby: Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products.

Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products. Kitchen: Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics.

Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics. Home: Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% home essentials from Amazon Basics.

Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% home essentials from Amazon Basics. Furniture: Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam and Amazon Basics. Lawn and Garden: Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas.

Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas. Pets: Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics. Tools: Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools.

Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools. Sports & Outdoors: Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.

Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear. Automotive: Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.

Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires. Toys: Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.

Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more. Whole Foods Market: Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off).

Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off). Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Prime Video: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals. Kindle Unlimited : Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku.

: Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku. Amazon Explore: Prime members get 50% off all interactive live streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day. Visit wildcats in Costa Rica, take a rickshaw ride in Tokyo, shop handmade crafts from a family-owned shop in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)