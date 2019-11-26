(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation is offering free guided hikes in eight state parks on Black Friday.

The free hikes are part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign, which encourages the public to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors on the day after Thanksgiving.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is thrilled to continue the long-standing tradition of providing hiking opportunities for residents to connect with nature the day after Thanksgiving,” said DCR Acting Commissioner Jim Montgomery. “Massachusetts has the ninth largest state parks system in the country, and ‘Go Green on Black Friday’ hikes are a great way for newcomers and regular park users to avoid the Black Friday frenzy, spend time together, and enjoy a healthy outdoor activity.”

The hikes, which range from one to five miles, include:

Borderland State Park in North Easton from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Meet at the Borderland State Park Visitor Center at 259 Massapoag Ave. to embark on the 4.5-mile hike that includes rocky terrain in places.

Massasoit State Park in East Taunton from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Contact Station’s main parking lot at 1361 Middleboro Ave for the roughly four to five-mile hike with challenging terrain.

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park in Uxbridge from 12 to 1 p.m.

Meet at the River Bend Farm Visitor Center at 287 Oak St. for an easy to moderately-paced, two-mile hike along a rocky forest trail.

Wachusett Reservoir Watershed in Boylston from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Meet at the Gate 8 parking lot on Route 70 across from Cross Street and the Pine Ridge Farm to take part in a two-mile, easy-paced hike along woodland trails leading to the Wachusett Reservoir water’s edge.

Mount Tom State Reservation in Holyoke from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Meet at the Mount Tom State Reservation Stone House Visitor Center at 125 Reservation Road to hike over old roads, trails, hillsides and occasional mud for about 2.5 miles.

Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls from 1 to 3 p.m.

Meet at the Great Falls Discovery Center at 2 Avenue A to embark on a 3-mile hike on easy terrain.

Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover from 10 a.m. to noon

Meet at the Harold Parker State Forest headquarters parking lot at 305 Middleton Road for a hike on moderate trails.

Revere Beach Reservation in Revere from 10 a.m. to noon.

Meet at 1 Eliot Circle for a 3-mile hike on the beach sand along the reservation.

