List of highest wind gusts (so far): March 2

(WHDH) — Friday’s nor’easter is bringing hurricane force winds to some parts of Massachusetts.

The wind has toppled trees and utility poles across the state.

Here’s a look at the highest gusts recorded so far:

Provincetown – 80mph

Wellfleet – 78mph

Woods Hole – 77mph

Plymouth – 76mph

Gloucester – 75mph

Marston Mills – 70 mph

Boston – 68 mph

Taunton – 68 mph

Nantucket – 66 mph

Foxboro – 65 mph

