List of highest wind gusts (so far): March 2

(WHDH) — Friday’s nor’easter is bringing hurricane force winds to some parts of Massachusetts.
The wind has toppled trees and utility poles across the state.
Here’s a look at the highest gusts recorded so far:
Provincetown – 80mph
Wellfleet – 78mph
Woods Hole – 77mph
Plymouth – 76mph
Gloucester – 75mph
Marston Mills – 70 mph
Boston – 68 mph
Taunton – 68 mph
Nantucket – 66 mph
Foxboro – 65 mph
