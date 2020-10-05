List of lower-risk states shrinks

Travelers from Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico and Washington state are subject to quarantine and/or testing requirements if they come to Massachusetts, while local public health officials have moved Washington, D.C., onto the list of states not subject to the requirements.

Travelers to Massachusetts from states on the higher-risk list must fill out a form explaining their trip and, upon arrival, either self-quarantine for 14 days or test negative for COVID-19.

Tests up to 72 hours before departure will be considered valid. To remain on Massachusetts’ low-risk list, states must have fewer than six daily cases per 100,000 residents and maintain a positive test rate below five percent on a rolling, seven-day average basis.

By that criteria, Massachusetts would be on its own higher-risk list. While the seven-day average of the positive test rate remains below five percent in Massachusetts, the state’s own daily updates indicate 8.3 daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

The Baker administration changes which states are deemed lower-risk based on COVID-19 transmission rates, and travelers from those on the list are not subject to the requirements.

As of Monday, there are six jurisdictions that do not need to adhere to the Bay State’s restrictions: Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, Vermont and Washington, D.C.

