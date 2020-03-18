(WHDH) — Finding cases of water and rolls of toilet paper has proved difficult amid growing coronavirus fears, so some stores are creating special shopping hours for people most at risk of catching the potentially deadly virus.

A growing number of stores have created special hours for seniors and people with underlying health conditions so they can get the necessities they need while also practicing social distancing.

Stores with special hours include:

Dollar General

The variety store is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers.

“In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the company said in a press release.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips an hour after the stores open.

All Dollar Generals also plan to close an hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

Stop & Shop

The grocery chain will open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. to customers over the age of 60 beginning Thursday.

“Stop & Shop is making the decision to allow community members in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which better enables social distancing,” the company said.

Stop & Shop says it will not request identification for entry but they do ask that the public respect the purpose of the early opening for those who are older. The company added that they will ask younger customers to leave during the allotted time frame.

Target

The retailer is reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to those who are elderly and who have underlying health concerns.

“A commitment to help all families is at the heart of Target’s purpose,” Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said. “Our goal is to be here for you and keep navigating through this uncertainty together – and we will do everything in our power to live up to that promise.”

Target is also reducing store hours and closing at 9 p.m. daily to replenish their supply and deep clean.

Whole Foods

The grocery chain is allowing customers 60 years and older to shop an hour before opening to the public.

“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” the company announced in a press release.

Whole Foods added that they plan to close stores up to two hours early to give workers more time to restock shelves and sanitize. The store will remain open during that time for pickup.

